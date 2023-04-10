HC Wainwright Lowers Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Price Target to $38.00

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 195.26% from the company’s current price.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,643. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,732,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,470,229.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,350 shares of company stock worth $126,633. Corporate insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

