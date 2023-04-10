HC Wainwright Lowers Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Price Target to $38.00

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 195.26% from the company’s current price.
Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,643. The stock has a market cap of $165.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $26,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,732,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,470,229.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,350 shares of company stock worth $126,633. Corporate insiders own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences
About Greenwich LifeSciences
Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.