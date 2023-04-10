Head-To-Head Comparison: Regency Centers (REG) vs. Its Peers

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) is one of 331 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Regency Centers to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.22 billion N/A 21.43 Regency Centers Competitors $892.73 million $160.11 million 13.81

Regency Centers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Regency Centers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Regency Centers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers N/A N/A N/A Regency Centers Competitors 11.99% 0.28% 2.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Regency Centers and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A Regency Centers Competitors 2491 12374 13597 314 2.41

As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Regency Centers’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Regency Centers pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 143.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regency Centers rivals beat Regency Centers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers. The company was founded by Martin Edward Stein, Sr. and Joan Wellhouse Newton in 1963 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.