Head to Head Contrast: Solid Power (SLDP) & Its Rivals

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Solid Power to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Solid Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Solid Power
|-81.05%
|-1.72%
|-1.58%
|Solid Power Competitors
|-56.46%
|-12.40%
|-9.77%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings for Solid Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Solid Power
|0
|5
|2
|0
|2.29
|Solid Power Competitors
|77
|464
|1007
|51
|2.65
Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 92.73%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.86%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its competitors.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Solid Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Solid Power
|$11.79 million
|-$9.56 million
|-54.99
|Solid Power Competitors
|$668.08 million
|$8.43 million
|4.05
Solid Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Solid Power competitors beat Solid Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
