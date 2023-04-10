Head to Head Contrast: Solid Power (SLDP) & Its Rivals

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Solid Power to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% Solid Power Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Solid Power has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Solid Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 Solid Power Competitors 77 464 1007 51 2.65

Solid Power presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 92.73%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.86%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million -$9.56 million -54.99 Solid Power Competitors $668.08 million $8.43 million 4.05

Solid Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power. Solid Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Solid Power competitors beat Solid Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

