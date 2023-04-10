Head-To-Head Review: Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) vs. IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK)

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Rating) and IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A IMAC -83.25% -70.82% -45.08%

Risk and Volatility

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ceres Ventures and IMAC, as reported by MarketBeat.

IMAC has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,868.25%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceres Ventures and IMAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IMAC $16.19 million 0.26 -$10.54 million ($0.65) -0.19

Ceres Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IMAC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of IMAC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc. is a development stage company, which identifies licenses, develops, and commercializes novel environmentally sound, technically and economically feasible, and cost effective technologies for water, air, and soil pollution treatment and purification. The company was founded on July 25, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C. Wallis, Jason William Brame and Jeffrey S. Ervin in August 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.

