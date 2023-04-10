Hedera Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.99 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.99 billion and approximately $38.52 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001181 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,633,415,341 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 30,633,415,341.075886 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06487022 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $27,418,014.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.