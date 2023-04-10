Hemington Wealth Management Has $441,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,529. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $245.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

