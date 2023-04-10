Hemington Wealth Management Has $559,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.88. The company had a trading volume of 590,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.43 and a 200-day moving average of $344.23. The stock has a market cap of $341.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

