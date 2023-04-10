Hemington Wealth Management Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after acquiring an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,635,000 after acquiring an additional 89,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Tower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.14. The company had a trading volume of 487,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,654. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $209.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.