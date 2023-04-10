Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $107.98. 1,387,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,129. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

