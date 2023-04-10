Highview Capital Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.85. The company had a trading volume of 834,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.