Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after buying an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,571,000 after acquiring an additional 295,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,369,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,864,000 after purchasing an additional 93,618 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $105.99. 375,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,592. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

