holoride Trading Down 1.9% This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and $83,200.69 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03774045 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $77,667.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

