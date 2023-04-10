Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Similarweb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Similarweb by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 135,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Similarweb by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Similarweb by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

SMWB stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,312. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 202.33% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $51.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.45 million. Research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

