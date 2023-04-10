Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Couchbase by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.02. 22,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,728. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $357,889. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

