Horrell Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of ON24 worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 547,219 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in ON24 by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after buying an additional 462,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,989,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $5,051,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 194,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,694.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 194,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $85,452.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON24 Stock Down 1.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE ONTF traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $8.52. 63,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,733. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

