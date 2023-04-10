Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSWGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Hostelworld Group stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.61) on Thursday. Hostelworld Group has a one year low of GBX 66.48 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 157.80 ($1.96). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.33 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($194,149.44). 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

