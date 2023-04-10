Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 180 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.65. The company had a trading volume of 131,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $119.23. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

