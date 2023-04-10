Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 409,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. 1,609,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,021. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.