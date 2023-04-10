Howland Capital Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.59 per share, with a total value of $1,012,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

CFR traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.37. 86,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

