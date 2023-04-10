Howland Capital Management LLC Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,867,014. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $112.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.