Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.06. The stock had a trading volume of 469,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,705. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

