Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Aspen Technology worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,100. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.93 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.49.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $242.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZPN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

