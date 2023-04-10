Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 86,842 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,842 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $106.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

