Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 5.4%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 1,005,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,024,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 110.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 37,996 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,271,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Stories

