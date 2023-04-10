Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/10/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.00.

4/5/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.50.

3/30/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.50 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $14.50.

2/15/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,697,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,543. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after buying an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,325,000 after buying an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

