Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. 1,693,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,612,355. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.05.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

