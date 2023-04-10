Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 589,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,692 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.4% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 116,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.