ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:IBN opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Equities analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ICICI Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

