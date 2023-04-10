IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Lessened by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $25,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,533,000 after buying an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 421,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,297,000 after acquiring an additional 167,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,784,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,906,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $469.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $543.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $483.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

