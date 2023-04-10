Insider Buying: Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Buys 2,238 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $54,540.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,611,502.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cosmos Health Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of COSM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 643,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,104. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COSM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

