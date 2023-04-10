Insider Buying: Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) Major Shareholder Buys 333,333 Shares of Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen Choi purchased 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,103,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,771. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nogin Price Performance

NOGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.77. 1,481,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,341. Nogin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $230.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOGN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nogin in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nogin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Nogin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nogin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nogin

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nogin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Nogin, Inc operates as an e-commerce, technology platform provider in the apparel and ancillary industry's multichannel retailing, business-to-consumer, and business-to-business domains. Its commerce-as-a-service platform's tools provide clients with capabilities around website development, photography, content management, customer service, marketing, warehousing, and fulfillment.

