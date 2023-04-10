Insider Buying: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) COO Purchases 6,912 Shares of Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.94. 828,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,687. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $300.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,541,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 427,974 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

