Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells 1,856 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total transaction of $430,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.60. 1,878,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 12.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 26,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.