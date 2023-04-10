Insider Selling: FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells 1,856 Shares of Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total transaction of $430,053.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.60. 1,878,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 12.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 26,912 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

