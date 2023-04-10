Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $22,554.36 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $22,554.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $79.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.40 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.