Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells 1,837 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $39,330.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,476,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,615,633.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,260 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $74,980.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $278,775.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $385,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,731. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $538.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

