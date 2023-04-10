Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Sells $140,145.86 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 27,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $140,145.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10.

MXCT opened at $5.04 on Monday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $518.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth $76,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MaxCyte by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

