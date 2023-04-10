Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells 47,717 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,424,139.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15.
- On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30.
- On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00.
Xponential Fitness Stock Performance
Shares of Xponential Fitness stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 535,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
Xponential Fitness Company Profile
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
