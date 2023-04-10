Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Down 4.1%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.45. 144,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,196,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 4.6 %

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.