Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 22,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.