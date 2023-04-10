Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 314,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 155,268 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $30.50.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

