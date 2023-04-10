Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 314,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 155,268 shares.The stock last traded at $30.18 and had previously closed at $30.50.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.