IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.04 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $623.91 million and $8.04 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

