iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $245.60. 213,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

