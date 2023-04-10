iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 635,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,556. The stock has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.