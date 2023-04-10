iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,307 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 11.9% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $52,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $89.52. 45,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,739. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $100.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

