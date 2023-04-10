iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 12-Month High at $299.82

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $299.82 and last traded at $299.39, with a volume of 727363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.72.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,063,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 139.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

