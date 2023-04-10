iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 3.7% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 67,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

REET traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. 529,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

