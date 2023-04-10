iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.55

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 915404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,959,000 after buying an additional 658,013 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,838,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,417,000 after acquiring an additional 409,996 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 318,955 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

