iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EFA traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,657,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

