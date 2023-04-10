iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Sharkey Howes & Javer’s 7th Largest Position

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,052 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.62. 529,878 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

