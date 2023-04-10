iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.27

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.27 and last traded at $92.93, with a volume of 472981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.97.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

